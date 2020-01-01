Maharashtra Congress Chief Pacifies Sulking MLAs Left Out Of Cabinet

Maharashtra Congress ministers met Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday.

Mumbai:

Maharashtra minister and state Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat on Wednesday stated get together MLA Sangram Thopte, who was miffed at not getting a ministerial berth, has been pacified and warranted that he’ll get his due.

Mr Thorat additionally dismissed rumours of unrest within the Congress over allocation of portfolios. Everybody can’t be accommodated as there’s a three-party alliance authorities within the state, the Congress chief instructed reporters right here. “I spoke to Sangram Thopte last night. The Congress isa family and he will get his due,” he stated.

“Since we are part of a three-party government, we got less ministerial berths,” the Congress chief stated. Some supporters of Mr Thopte, who’s the Congress MLA from Bhor, on Tuesday attacked the get together workplace in Pune to protest towards his non-inclusion within the state ministry.

The police late Tuesday evening arrested 19 supporters of Mr Thopte and later launched them on bail. Mr Thorat additionally dismissed rumours of unrest within the get together over portfolio allocation. “Discussions are on and the allocation of portfoliosis expected today,” he stated.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray expanded his month-old ministry on Monday by inducting 36 ministers, taking its complete power to 43. Following the enlargement, the NCP now has 12 Cupboard ministers and 4 ministers of state, the Shiv Sena has 10 Cupboard ministers and 4 MoS, whereas the Congress has 10 Cupboard ministers and two MoS within the Thackeray-led authorities.

The Shiv Sena, led by Thackeray, joined palms with the Congress and NCP, its conventional adversaries, after its alliance with the BJP collapsed over the difficulty of sharing the chief ministerial publish following the state Meeting polls held in October final 12 months.