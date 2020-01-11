Maharashtra Cop Suspended For Sending Obscene Messages To Colleague

The cop was suspended after an inquiry. (Representational)
Nagpur:
A site visitors police constable in Maharashtra’s Nagpur was suspended on Friday for sending obscene messages to a married lady colleague, an official stated.
Constable Nandkishore Tayde was suspended after Indore police inspector despatched a report back to DCP (Visitors) Chinmay Pandit, he stated.
“Tayde was sending objectionable messages to the woman constable. Her husband, also a policeman, picked up a fight with him. Both of them sustained injuries in the fight,” he added.
After an inquiry, the cop was suspended.
Feedback
Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...
Add Comment