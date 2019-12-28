Maharashtra Farmers Whose Loan Exceeds Rs 2 Lakh Ineligible For Waiver

Uddhav Thackeray had introduced mortgage waiver scheme final week.

Mumbai:

Farmers whose crop mortgage, taken between April 2015 and March 2019, is greater than Rs two lakh,won’t be eligible for the mortgage waiver scheme introduced by the Uddhav Thackeray-led ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’ authorities in Maharashtra final week.

A Authorities Decision (GR) issued on Saturday stated. “As per the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Farmer Loan Waiver Scheme, loan up to Rs two lakh taken between April 1, 2015 and March 31, 2019 and which has not been repaid till September 30, 2019 will be eligible for waiver,” it stated.

Farmers, whose crop mortgage and restructured mortgage is greater than Rs two lakh won’t be eligible for any profit underneath the scheme, it added.

A committee of the Finance and Co-operation Division will take a call on whether or not to incorporate the non performing belongings accounts of farmers in nationalised, personal and rural banks within the mortgage waiver scheme. Particular person farmers will likely be thought-about for the mortgage waiver, the GR stated, including that mortgage taken from nationalised,district, co-operative banks and co-operative societies will likely be thought-about.

Others who won’t get the advantage of the scheme are elected representatives, together with serving and former ministers, current and former MLAs, central and state authorities staff, whose month-to-month household earnings is greater than Rs 25,000, excluding Class IV staff. Those that pay tax on the earnings incurred from non agriculture sector, pensioners whose month-to-month earnings is greater than Rs 25,000, excluding former servicemen, will even not get the profit.

In the meantime, farmer chief Ajit Navale alleged the GR issued by the state authorities was a “betrayal” of the farming neighborhood, saying majority of farmers won’t get the advantage of the scheme as they’ve mortgage arrears of greater than Rs two lakh.

“In the last loan waiver scheme, there was a provision of one-time settlement, under which the government would pay Rs 1.5 lakh if the farmer deposits the remaining amount of the loan,” he stated. “Majority of farmers have loan arrears of more than Rs two lakh. So most of the farmers are out of scheme. However,the government had said that the loan waiver was unconditional,” he stated.

Mr Navale stated the GR must be withdrawn and the mortgage waiver must be made unconditional. Uddhav Thackeray had made the announcement of the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Farmer Mortgage Waiver Scheme within the Legislative Meeting in Nagpur on final Saturday, the final day of the winter session of the legislature. This mortgage waiver comes over two years after the Rs 34,000 crore mortgage waiver introduced by the then BJP-Sena authorities in 2017.