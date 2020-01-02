Maharashtra Government Like Autorickshaw, Won’t Last Long: Minister

Ramdas Athawale mentioned Uddhav Thackeray-led authorities is like an autorickshaw. (File)

Mumbai:

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale mentioned on Wednesday that the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP authorities in Maharashtra is like an autorickshaw and won’t final lengthy.

“Who knows how long the government of Uddhav Thackeray will last. There is a fight for the minister posts, for the portfolio. There is a great deal of anger among those who have been denied minister’s post,” mentioned Mr Athawale.

“If NCP and Congress have the mandate to sit in opposition they should not have come together with Shiv Sena. The government is like an auto-rickshaw that will not last long. I think there was a requirement of a four-wheeler,” he mentioned.

Alternatively, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday dismissed stories of dissent amongst Congress and Shiv Sena leaders over cupboard enlargement, saying that nobody is sad.

Earlier on Wednesday, Maharashtra Minister Balasaheb Thorat mentioned that many MLAs wished to be included within the Cupboard however there are much less ministerial berths within the authorities.