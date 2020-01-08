Maharashtra Home Minister Seeks Probe Report On Bhima Koregaon Case

Sought an in depth report on investigation and aftermath of the case: Anil Dekhmukh

Mumbai:

Maharashtra Dwelling Minister and senior NCP chief Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday mentioned he had demanded an in depth report on the Koregaon Bhima case together with its present standing.

In a swipe on the erstwhile BJP authorities, the newly-appointed house minister mentioned that labelling folks “urban naxals” for holding a special view is a unsuitable observe.

Notably, NCP chief Sharad Pawar had in December final yr demanded Particular Investigation Staff (SIT) be arrange below a retired choose to probe the motion taken by Pune police within the 2018 Koregaon Bhima case.

“I have sought a detailed report on the status of the Koregaon Bhima violence; its investigation and aftermath,” Mr Deshmukh instructed reporters.

The time period “urban naxal” was utilized by the Pune Police probing the alleged hyperlinks between the Elgaar Parishad conclave of December 31, 2017 and the caste clashes round Koregaon Bhima in Pune district the following day.

Whereas some rights activists had been arrested within the case by the Pune metropolis police, their rural counterparts had booked Hindutva leaders Milind Ekbote and Sambhaji Bhide for allegedly inciting violence.

Whereas Ekbote was granted bail by the supreme court docket, Bhide was by no means arrested.

“Whoever disagreed with their views were termed as urban naxals and this is wrong. The previous government had set up a example in this regard,” the senior NCP chief mentioned with out taking the title of the BJP.

Responding to a question on a girl holding a “Free Kashmir” poster at a protest held on the Gateway of India in Mumbai just lately, Mr Deshmukh mentioned police are checking her antecedents.

The placard had raised many eyebrows.

“I have also demanded a report on the FIR registered against protesters who participated in the Gateway of India protest,” he mentioned. The protest was referred to as off on Monday.