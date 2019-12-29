Maharashtra Man Cheated Of Rs 13 Lakh On Pretext Of KYC Updation: Police

A case has been registered in opposition to the accused, police mentioned (Representational)

Thane:

A prime government of an organization based mostly out of Maharashtra’s Thane was allegedly duped of Rs 13 lakh on the pretext of updating his Know Your Buyer (KYC) data on an e-commerce fee system, police mentioned on Sunday.

The 60-year-old sufferer has lodged a criticism with the police, based mostly on which a case was registered in opposition to two individuals, recognized as Rahul Sharma and Rohit Sharma, an official mentioned.

“The victim is a managing director of a machinery manufacturing company. A few days back, he got a call on his mobile and the callers (Sharmas) told him that they need some information as the KYC of his PayTm account needs to be updated. Believing them, he provided the information to them,” a police official mentioned.

“Additionally they requested him to make a token transaction of Re 1 from his PayTm account for verification. He did so.

Nevertheless, on December 24- he obtained a sequence of messages on his cellphone informing him that Rs 13,09,911 had been deducted from his two financial institution accounts linked to PayTm,” he mentioned.

A case has been registered in opposition to the accused duo beneath IPC sections 419 (dishonest by personation), 420 (dishonest and dishonestly inducing supply of property) and the Info Expertise (IT) Act, police mentioned.