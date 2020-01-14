Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik’s Brother Accused Of Hitting Workers

Kaptan Malik claimed that the labourers had been “illegally” laying fiber cables (File)

Mumbai:

A video clip displaying Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik’s brother and corporator Kaptan Malik roughing up a number of labourers at a roadside work-site surfaced on Tuesday.

Within the clip, mentioned to be one-and-half months previous, Kaptan Malik, corporator from ward 170 in suburban Kurla, could be seen thrashing the labourers and asking them to indicate the work order.

When contacted, Kaptan Malik claimed that the labourers had been “illegally” laying fiber cables for Web community of some personal corporations alongside the busy LBS Street in his ward.

“I saw some labourers laying the cables without permission and told them not to proceed further until they had a work permit. The next day again some labourers turned up to lay the lines without the permit,” he alleged.

“I again asked them if they had the requisite permission. I also checked with local ward office, which said no permission had been given,” he advised PTI.

The corporator additional alleged that the labourers spoke to him “arrogantly”, resulting in his response as seen within the clip.

When contacted for remark, Nawab Malik mentioned, “Action should be taken if a person has done something wrong. Those seen in the video have the right to go to the police.”

“It does not matter if one is a corporator or brother of a minister. Nobody is above the law,” he added.