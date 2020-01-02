Maharashtra Police To Get Modern Weapons, Training: Uddhav Thackeray

The chief minister lauded the contribution of the police power in making folks really feel protected and safe.

Mumbai:

Maharashtra Police power will probably be offered all modernised weapons and high quality coaching required to struggle the enemy, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray stated right now.

The police power has large challenges, however the state authorities is dedicated to supply it one of the best coaching, weapons and high quality way of life, Thackeray stated. He was talking at Maharashtra Police’s Elevating Day parade on the Marol Police Coaching Centre in Andheri.

“The world is moving forward, challenges before the police force are big and the enemy, which is in front of us, has weapons and training. To tackle such challenges, whatever is best in the world, that will be provided to the Maharashtra Police force,” Mr Thackeray stated.

“Our police force should be a step ahead of the enemy,” he stated.

The chief minister lauded the contribution of the police power in making folks really feel protected and safe.

“While on duty, a policeman forgets whatever pressures and work stress he has, and he remains committed towards maintaining law and order for the safety of all,” he stated.

Other than coaching, weapons and varied different amenities, an important factor required by the police power is “courage”, he stated. “And I can proudly say that Maharashtra Police force fully has it,” the chief minister stated.

The state authorities will take all steps to supply good high quality homes and different required amenities to the police personnel, he stated. After the parade, Thackeray additionally attended the “bhoomi pujan” of a constructing in Marol space for offering homes to police personnel.

State Director Normal of Police Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve, Director Normal of Police (Housing) Bipin Bihari and different senior law enforcement officials have been current on the perform.

Because the inception of Maharashtra Police power, this was the primary time that the Elevating Day parade was held on the Marol Police Coaching Centre in suburban Andheri. It was earlier held at Naigaon in Dadar space of central Mumbai.