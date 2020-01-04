Maharashtra Portfolio Allocation To Be Completed By Monday: NCP Leader

New departments can be created in Maharashtra: Nawab Malik

Distribution of portfolios amongst ministers in Maharashtra can be accomplished by Monday, mentioned Nationalist Congress Occasion chief and minister Nawab Malik on Saturday.

Mr Malik mentioned the federal government is considering creating some new departments that’s inflicting the delay.

“The reason for the delay is not due to anything else but because we are considering creating new departments, so it is taking time. Portfolios will be allocated by Monday,” he mentioned.

On December 31, 36 leaders of the NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena had been sworn-in as ministers however they’re but to get departments.

There was buzz that over-ambition of the Congress was to be blamed for the delay of the portfolio distribution. Nonetheless, it has now been refuted by the minister who mentioned no social gathering was behind the delay.

“The delay is not because of any specific party in the government,” he mentioned, including that some ministries together with one associated to the Chief Minister’s Workplace (CMO) and metro works on in talks.

MLA and Chief Minister’s son, Aditya Thackeray, can be given the proposed division taking care of the operations of the Chief Minister’s Workplace, in response to talks in political circles of Maharashtra.

Leaders of Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena that represent Maha Vikas Aghadi put their heads collectively on Thursday to finalize the division distribution. After the assembly, Congress chief Ashok Chavan mentioned that the problems pertaining to portfolio distribution have been resolved.