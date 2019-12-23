Maharashtra Robber, “Influenced” By A TV Crime Series, Arrested: Police

He was arrested on Sunday following a tip-off, the police stated. (Representational)

Nagpur:

A 32-year-old man has been arrested for burglaries which the Nagpur Police stated he dedicated by watching a tv serial on crime and movies.

The police recovered over Rs 5 lakh in money, a bike and a sharp-edged weapon from the accused Amol Raut, against the law department official stated immediately.

“Raut was influenced by watching a crime serial on television and videos on an online platform regarding burglaries. He got ideas like pulling out door latches through such videos,” he stated, including that the accused additionally roped in one in all his pals to commit the crimes.

The police suspect that the 2 carried out seven burglaries within the final 60 days in areas underneath Rana Pratap Nagar, Bajaj Nagar and Sonegaon police stations in Nagpur.

The person was dwelling lavishly on stolen cash and in addition spent on playing, he stated.

Amol Raut and his confederate used to take away digital video recorders (DVRs) from CCTV cameras put in on the premises they used to focus on, to guard their identities, the official stated.

He was arrested on Sunday following a tip-off, the police stated.