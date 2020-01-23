Maharashtra teen commits suicide after sodomy, 14 nabbed

The sufferer was discovered hanging within the hostel premises on January 18.Twitter [Representational]

Fourteen individuals, together with a minor, have been arrested in reference to the suicide of an 18-year-old scholar, who hanged himself after being repeatedly sodomised, a high police official mentioned right here on Wednesday.

The scholar, was finding out in Class 12 and lived on the Sevadal Boys Hostel in Jivti, Marai Patan village within the district.

The sufferer was from the identical village. He was discovered hanging within the hostel premises on January 18, mentioned Further Superintendent of Police Prashant Khaire.

The police recovered a diary from the crime scene by which the sufferer had narrated how he was sexually assaulted by three hostel staffers and different college students regularly, with a number of incidents talked about intimately.

Shifting swiftly, the police arrested 14 individuals, together with a minor and three hostel officers for the crime on Tuesday.

“They were produced before a court and remanded to three-day police custody till January 24, and they are currently being interrogated,” Khaire informed IANS.

All of the accused have been charged underneath numerous sections of the Indian Penal Code, Safety of Youngsters from Sexual Offences (POCSO), and additional investigations have been underway, he added.