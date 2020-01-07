Maharashtra To Ratify Bill Extending Quota To Backward Classes Today

The Finances session of the Maharashtra Legislature will start on February 24 (File Picture)

Mumbai:

A particular one-day session of the Maharashtra legislature can be held on Wednesday to ratify the Structure (126th) Modification Invoice, which proposes to increase quota to SC/STs in Lok Sabha and state assemblies by one other 10 years.

The joint sitting of each Homes will start with an tackle by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, the draft of the speech being accredited by the state Cupboard on Tuesday.

The Structure Modification invoice, which was handed by Parliament on December 11, must be ratified by not less than 50 per cent of the state assemblies earlier than it’s introduced into power.

The Centre’s communication to Maharashtra authorities stated the ratification needs to be achieved earlier than January 25.

The reservation for members of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs), given for the previous 70 years in Lok Sabha and state assemblies, is because of finish on January 25, 2020.

The Finances session of the Maharashtra Legislature will start on February 24.