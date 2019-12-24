Maharashtra Village Cuts Religious Expenses To Upgrade Its School

In Aurangabad’s Pokhri village, persons are chopping down on non secular bills. (Representational)

Aurangabad:

In a novel initiative, a village in Maharashtra has determined to chop down its bills on non secular actions and as a substitute, spend the cash to improve a zilla parishad faculty.

The plan is to buy two-acre land to increase the varsity campus, situated in Pokhri village of Aurangabad district, zilla parishad chief government officer Pavneet Kaur informed PTI on Tuesday.

Expressing happiness over the initiative, she stated, “the villagers have decided to upgrade the school to international standards. The zilla parishad will also contribute whole-heartedly in this endeavour.”

She stated villagers have already upgraded the ”anganwadi” (government-run girls and baby care centre) and the pc laboratory of the varsity.

“Now, they plan to buy two-acre land here and expand the school campus,” she added.

The current faculty campus is situated on an space of 20,000 sq ft (about zero.45 acre).

“In order to upgrade the school and its facilities, the villagers took a decision three months back to curtail expenses on religious activities,” Pokhri resident Balasaheb Bhosale, who’s main the initiative, informed PTI.

The villagers are chopping down bills on numerous non secular occasions, together with tents and sweets required through the ”Bhagwat saptaah” (a week-long non secular occasion), he stated.

“We have decided that during various religious feasts, ”dal” will be prepared at one place and chapattis will be brought by every individual. The amount saved this way will be used for upgradation of the school,” Mr Bhosale stated.

He stated they’ve up to now spent Rs 10 lakh to improve the varsity’s laptop lab, and to make the anganwadi digital and extra enticing.

“For this, Rs 50,000 was provided by the grampanchayat and the rest was contributed by villagers,” he stated.

Mr Bhosale stated they’re now within the course of of shopping for two-acre land to increase the varsity campus and an preliminary quantity has already been paid to the land-owner.

“Our village has 450 houses. Each house will contribute a minimum of Rs 5,000. Those having over five-acre land will contribute Rs 1,000 per acre above Rs 5,000. This fund will help in buying land for the school,” he defined.

Other than this, the villagers are additionally searching for assist from authorities businesses and personal CSR funds to assemble the varsity constructing, Mr Bhosale informed.

“We have 240 students studying here so far. Students from nearby villages are also seeking admission for next academic year. People from adjoining villages are also ready to contribute funds for this initiative, but we have not taken a decision on it,” he added.