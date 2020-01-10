Maharashtra Woman Allegedly Hires Man For Rs 50,000 To Kidnap Nephew, 12

“She promised Yerne Rs 50,000 for the job”: officers (Representational)

Nagpur:

A 12-year-old boy was kidnapped by a person who was paid by the minor’s aunt, with police in Maharashtra’s Nagpur claiming the crime was carried out after the 2 had been impressed by a tv present.

Sarika Dinesh Bhagat, 36, employed Gangaprasad Yerne, 27, to kidnap the 12-year-old boy dwelling in Butibori, Crime Department Inspector Anil Jittawar mentioned.

“She promised Yerne Rs 50,000 for the job. The two kidnapped the boy from outside his school on Wednesday. They took him to Shegaon in Buldhana district in a car where Yerne stayed with the victim, while Sarika returned to Butibori,” he mentioned.

After the boy’s mother and father lodged a police grievance, CCTVs within the neighborhood had been checked and Yerne’s actions over the previous three days had been discovered suspicious, the official mentioned.

“Through Yerne, we zeroed in on Sarika who confessed after being interrogated. She was made to call Yerne asking him to release the boy. Yerne left the boy in Wardha, from where the minor boarded a bus to Butibori. He was reunited with his parents. Yerne managed to escape,” Jittawar mentioned.

The 2 had been impressed by against the law present on tv, he added.