Maharashtra Woman Falls Off Bike, Gets Crushed Under Auto: Police

Thane:

A 22-year-old girl was crushed by a tempo after she fell off a two-wheeler when her dupatta obtained caught in its wheel close to Bhavle village in Thane district of Maharashtra, police stated on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday night, they stated.

In keeping with police, the lady was recognized as Kirti Jadhav, a resident of Chinchawali within the district. She had obtained married lately, stated police.

“The accident took place when she was going to Kalyan with her husband on their motorcycle to meet their relatives,” a police official stated.

“When the couple reached Bhavle village on Yevai-Pise Road, the woman’s dupatta got stuck in the rear wheel of their motorcycle. She fell off the two-wheeler and was crushed to death by a speeding tempo coming from behind,” the official stated.

A police crew rushed to the spot after being alerted and her physique was despatched for autopsy.

The unidentified driver of the tempo, who escaped from the spot, has been charged beneath the related sections of the Indian Penal Code.