Mahat Raghavendra, Prachi Mishra wedding: Couple to marry after almost a break-up

Mahat Raghavendra’s relationship with mannequin Prachi Mishra appears to have grown with time. It was on the verge of break-up when the actor had shared a particular friendship along with his fellow contestant Yashika Aannand in Bigg Boss Tamil season 2.

Mahat Raghavendra and Prachi Mishra.PR Handout

If the newest stories are to be believed, Mahat Raghavendra and Prachi Mishra at the moment are taking their relationship to the following stage. Sure, they are going to tie the knot in February. The couple has been in love for years now and have determined to marry in an occasion which is restricted to their shut pals and well-wishers, subsequent month.

Throughout Mahat’s keep in Bigg Boss Tamil 2 home, he and Yashika had apparently fell in love. The actor has hesitatingly admitted it, however had confessed that he couldn’t proceed with it as “a girl (Prachi) was waiting for him outside.”

Prachi Mishra was heartbroken over the event and had introduced that she was transferring away from him in a letter written that she shared on social media, earlier than she determined to delete it.

Right here is the deleted put up:

That is how #mahat went inside the home, I despatched somebody whom I like and we deliberate our life across the huge boss timing and so forth.

I’m making my private life public in order that ppl who’re bombarding my social media with msgs of sympathy or filthy issues – plz know one factor that mahat Went inside Like this! He was in love and I nonetheless am…. To reply everybody – I’m not with him anymore, however I’ll meet him in Particular person and talk about the whole lot.

He’s in love with Yashika and that is open now, I’m harm however this won’t change my life and I’ll handle myself.

He’s imply to Mumtaz and his solely properly wisher janani , he’s not standing for her too!

It is a humble Request to everybody plz cease asking me something about him, thanks for all of the msgs and concern that you’ve got proven, it is my private life and I’ll take care.

Mahat and Prachi Mishra.Prachi Mishra Instagram Web page

Nonetheless, all the problems round them have been sorted out as soon as Mahat Raghavendra got here out of the home. Presently, he’s engaged on a couple of motion pictures that embody Kettavanu Per Edutha Nallavanda during which he’s pairing up along with his Bigg Boss Tamil co-contestant Aishwarya Dutta.