Mahesh Babu inviting Chiranjeevi as guest to SLN event to counter Allu Arujun’s AVPL?

Mahesh Babu in Sarileru NeekevvaruTwitter

The grapevine is that celebrity Mahesh Babu’s crew is inviting megastar Chiranjeevi because the chief visitor to the pre-release occasion of his upcoming film Sarileru Neekevvaru (SLN) to counter the hype and promotion of Allu Arujun’s (Ala Vaikunthapurramloo) AVPL.

It’s identified at that Sarileru Neekevvaru and Ala Vaikunthapurramloo are slated to for worldwide launch throughout Sankranti 2020 and it’s going to be a conflict between the titans. The makers of each the film are leaving no stone unturned in selling them and grabbing extra quantity of consideration. However the promos of the Allu Arjun starrer have gotten a historic response, which is giving sleepless nights the Mahesh Babu’s crew.

A giant blow to Allu Arjun

As part of its promotion, the producers of Sarileru Neekevvaru have deliberate to scorching a mammoth pre-release perform on the Lal Bahadur Stadium in Hyderabad on January 5. They’re inviting Chiranjeevi because the particular visitor, hoping to ship an enormous blow to Allu Arjun and the crew of Ala Vaikuntapuramlo, in accordance with reviews.

Allu ArjunTwitter

“Whenever Mahesh Babu’s team comes up with some promotion video or a song of their film, Allu Arjun’s team comes up with something or the other from Ala Vaikuntapuramlo. Miffed by this, the Mahesh Babu team has planned the big event with Chiranjeevi, so that this will garner some big-time fan support while at the same time bringing down the support for Allu Arjun,” a supply informed Deccan Chronicle.

“Allu Arjun has been drawing some flak from fans of Pawan Kalyan over the last few years because of his comments about the latter at an event related to one of his films. That’s why the team expects that Chiranjeevi’s presence at a Mahesh Babu event is bound to draw mega fan support,” added the supply.

Sarileru Neekevvaru is an motion movie, directed by Anil Ravipudi and produced Anil Sunkara and Dil Raju below the banner AK Entertainments, Sri Venkateswara Creations and G Mahesh Babu Leisure Pvt Ltd. Mahesh Babu is taking part in an Indian Military Main Ajay Krishna, whereas Rashmika Mandanna seems as his love curiosity. Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj, Satya Dev, Pradeep Rawat, Hari Teja, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Prasad, Subbaraju, Vennela Kishore and Ajay essay the vital roles within the film.