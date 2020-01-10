Mahesh Babu shares all-new poster of Sarileru Neekevvaru a day before its release

Joker Android malware













A day earlier than its launch famous person Mahesh Babu launched a brand new poster of Sarileru Neekevvaru. This poster which options Prince in mass avatar has taken the viewers’ curiosity to a brand new excessive.

Celebrity Mahesh Babu certainly has taken our pleasure to its peak with all of the outings of his subsequent. The trailer of Sarileru Neekevvaru, which interprets to no person can match you, acquired hearty appreciation included some smashing motion scenes that had been liked by all. Simply forward of the discharge tomorrow, the actor has shared an all-new poster for all his followers!

The action-comedy has caught all the eye. Sharing the poster for all of the followers on his social media, Mahesh Babu posted, “#SarileruNeekevvaru in theatres from tomorrow. Get [email protected] #AnilSunkara @vijayashanthiofficial @rashmika_mandanna @joinprakashraj @rathnaveludop @thisisdsp @akentsofficial @gmbents @srivenkateswaracreations #SarileruNeekevvaruOnJan11th”.

Mahesh Babu’s mass avatar in Sarileru NeekevvaruTwitter

Mahesh Babu seems cool in a lungi, pairing it up with a yellow shirt with leaves imprinted on it, tieing a handkerchief on his neck and carrying goggles pairing it up with white sneakers and is seen shaking a leg for the already hit tune. The brand new poster of the movie has been launched and the look was very enjoyable and quirky from the Thoughts Block music.

The movie has an ideal title for Mahesh Babu as no person can really match the actor and his uniqueness. This can be Mahesh Babu’s 26th movie, his final film Maharshi was a field workplace hit and followers cannot wait to see the famous person again on the silver display screen.

Sarileru Neekevvaru posterTwitter

Starring the Celebrity Mahesh Babu as Military Main Ajay Krishna, Sarileru Neekevvaru is directed by Anil Ravipudi. The movie is slated for a launch on 12th January 2020 which is on Sankranthi. Sarileru Neekevvaru is collectively bankrolled by Anil Sunkara, Dil Raju and Mahesh Babu below their banner AK Entertainments and GMB Leisure.