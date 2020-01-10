Mahesh Babu to take 3 month break for vacation with family, confirms his next with Vamsi Paidipally

Mahesh Babu with Karthi on the Maharshi setTwitter

Within the latest two years, Mahesh Babu has been occurring trip each time put up the discharge of his movie. He takes a break and travels together with his household on a luxurious trip, lives in some peace after which comes again to work, with a recent thoughts.

The identical approach, the actor is all set to take a break for a few months post-release of Sarileru Nekevaru and as soon as he’s again, he’ll start taking pictures for his subsequent.

“I am going to work with Vamsi Paidipally once again. This project had to happen before Sarileru Nekevaru, but I wanted to do the latter one first. Pre-production for the next is going on at a brisk pace. This is not going to be a message oriented film again, and will be a pakka commercial entertainer,” stated the actor through the promotions of Sarileru Nekevaru.

Mahesh Babu together with his spouse Namrata, son Gautam and daughter SitaraTwitter

Mahesh has earlier teamed up with Vamsi Paidipally for Maharshi, which launched in Could and it’s a blockbuster hit. Additionally, Mahesh Babu has revealed that he’s going to contain in manufacturing in his movies by turning one of many producers, similar to in Sarileru Nekevaru.

On the similar time, he stated that individuals suppose that he goes on trip once in a while. “I have been working continuously since a decade now and has been away from spending time with family. So I take a break after every film and take the family on a vacation. In this process, I unlearn a lot of things. That’s how I keep myself updated with things at work,” he added.

Sarileru Nekevaru is hitting the screens on January 11 and Mahesh Babu goes to compete with a few different actors on the field workplace. Apart from Mahesh Babu, the movie is produced by Anil Sunkara beneath AK Entertainments and is introduced by Dil Raju beneath Sri Venkateswara Creations.