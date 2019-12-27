Mahesh Babu’s bouncers beat fans during stampede at Sarileru Neekevvaru photo session?

Spyder film evaluate by Prakash Upadhyaya













Famous person Mahesh Babu’s bouncers reportedly pushed again and beat his followers after they rushed on the actor. The incident created a stampede on the photoshoot session of Sarileru Neekevvaru. However the makers have denied the incidence of it.

AK Entertainments, which is co-producing Sarileru Neekevvaru with Sri Venkateswara Creations, just lately held a particular photograph session as part of its promotion in Aluminium Manufacturing facility, Telangana. The manufacturing home had invited 1,200 followers of Mahesh Babu to this session. However unexpectedly a bigger variety of followers turned out and this led to chaos and a stampede on the set, making Christmas a black day for them.

The manufacturing home, which sought the assistance of the police to manage the mob, says that it was no fault of theirs. “First of all, the photoshoot session was a private event because the invites (around 1200) had been sent privately only to the presidents of various fan clubs. But unfortunately, several other fans came to know about it and thronged the venue in large numbers,” a supply advised Deccan Herald.

Mahesh Babu gave time from 11 am to 1 pm for followers

Mahesh Babu was stated to have given two hours for the photograph session of Sarileru Neekevvaru. He left the set after posing with followers. However when upset followers, who couldn’t meet him created chaos, his bouncers had a tricky time in controlling them. “When fans came to know that Mahesh was running out of time and was about to leave, they pushed their way through and jumped the barricades to get a glimpse of him,” the supply added.

However the sources deny Mahesh Babu’s bouncers beating his followers through the stampede on the photograph session of Sarileru Neekevvaru. “The bouncers only tried to push the fans back from the stage, but their efforts were futile. So, we had to call the police. Moreover, why would we beat up the fans who came from far-off places?” one other supply requested DC.