Mahesh Babu’s daughter mimics Rashmika Mandanna from Sarileru Neekevvaru [Must watch video]

Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara and Aadhya mimick Rashmika Mandanna’s dialogue from Sarileru NeekevvaruTwitter

A video that includes famous person Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara mimicking Rashmika Mandanna’s dialogue from Sarileru Neekevvaru is making a buzz on social media. This clip is bound to go viral quickly.

Rashmika Mandanna has performed Mahesh Babu’s love curiosity in Sarileru Neekevvaru. The actress has received 1,000,000 hearts together with her comedy timing infantile mannerism within the film. Practice sequence is among the largest highlights of the movie. Earlier than boarding coaching, she is seen begging, “Oh God! Please send one cute, sweet and handsome guy. Do you understand it?”

Many think about this scene as an epic scene of Rashmika Mandanna, which viewers will bear in mind without end. Now, Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara and her good friend Aadhya enacted this scene. Shreyas Media tweeted their video and wrote, “A little extra cuteness to the #MikuArdamavutunda! #Aadhya #Sitara #SarileruNeekkevvaru @iamRashmika.”