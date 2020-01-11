Mahomes determined to avenge last year’s championship game loss to Pats

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Excessive disappointment, anger, bitterness … Patrick Mahomes nonetheless remembers feeling all of it 51 weeks in the past.

Happily for the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs, he has used these feelings as gas ever since.

You bear in mind the way it ended for Mahomes and the Chiefs final January, don’t you? All these yards the rookie QB and coated – turning into simply the second participant ever to throw for five,000 of them and 50 TDs in a single season – have been nearly worn out by inches within the AFC championship sport.

When linebacker Dee Ford was referred to as for lining up offside, 61 seconds from the top of the fourth quarter with the Chiefs proudly owning a 28-24 lead, it erased a Charvarius Ward interception that will have put Kansas Metropolis into the Tremendous Bowl, proper then and there. However as a substitute of Mahomes taking a victory knee, the sport wound up going into additional time, the place he would by no means get to the touch the ball as Brady directed a profitable landing drive.

Sure, an uncomfortable pit in Mahome’s abdomen sat with him after that evening for awhile.

That pit has now changed into a fireplace.

“I think it wasn’t until after the Super Bowl that it kind of went away,” the 24-year previous ball slinger stated this week as his staff ready to face the Houston Texans in Sunday’s divisional spherical playoff sport at Arrowhead Stadium. “Then you watch the Super Bowl and you’re like, man, I wish we were in that game. Then I kind of went back to working out to get my body in the best shape possible and trying to prepare to be in moments like this weekend.”

A much less mature man may need basked in private glory for awhile. A person much less dedicated to profitable. However not Mahomes.

“Anytime you lose and you’re that close, you don’t feel good, you’re not going to be happy with the season,” he stated. “As you look back on it, you understand the experiences you got, and I’m going to use those experiences to go out there and find a way to keep playing. We understand it’s a day by day process. You have to execute every single day and be the best player you can be every single day. From practice to meetings to whatever it is, so that when you get to those games, you can execute at a high level and try to just keep playing.”

This season was not as prolific personally for Mahomes, who did throw for four,031 yards and 26 touchdowns (together with simply 5 interceptions) whereas lacking two video games with an ankle harm that prevented him from being himself in a few others. However he nonetheless guided the Chiefs to a division title and second seeding within the AFC that gave them a bye final week. He nonetheless improved his profession common season file to 24-7. He’s nonetheless considered as the very best passer within the NFL. And he nonetheless brings a lot extra to the desk.

Requested what essentially the most tough factor is about containing Mahomes, Texans defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel stopped simply in need of saying, “do you have a minute?”

As an alternative, he replied: “He’s got a great arm, he’s got great vision, he’s mobile, he can run. All of those included.”

The Texans can have momentum on their facet Sunday. They snatched victory from the claws of defeat with a second half comeback in final weekend’s wild card win over the Buffalo Payments. They’ve an distinctive younger quarterback of their very own in Deshaun Watson, who someway escaped a positive sack to place them in place for the profitable rating. They’ve maybe the very best receiver in soccer in DeAndre Hopkins, in addition to different items that may assist them mild up the board.

However this sport isn’t concerning the Texans offence. Houston shouldn’t be going to win a shootout. This can come down as to if the guests can include Mahomes, the 2019 MVP who has his eyes firmly on a much bigger, team-oriented prize.

That is about whether or not rush finish J.J. Watt can encourage his staff for a second straight week.

“He’s a really good player,” Chiefs guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, a McGill grad who hails from Mont-Saint-Hilaire, instructed reporters this week. “Whether he’s inside or outside, run game, pass game, you’ve just got to account for him on every play.”

Watt performed 50 of 81 performs towards the Payments in his first sport again from a torn pectoral muscle. The query is, how far more will he play towards the Chiefs.

“I’m not sure,” Watt stated. “We’ll have a plan. Just because I played one game doesn’t mean my pec magically healed. It’s still in basically the same situation it was in before the game, and obviously we played a little bit more in the last game than we expected to.”

Additionally the identical is Mahomes burning want to repair the improper, to go one step additional than he and the Chiefs did final yr. To do this, they must get rid of the Texans.

“When you’re that close, you want to make sure you give yourself an opportunity to get back,” stated Mahomes. “We’ve done that this year. We’re in the playoffs. We understand we’re still far away from our ultimate goal, but it’s a day by day process. It’s not something you can do one weekend or one game.”

However it’s one thing Mahomes and the Chiefs are decided to get executed.