Mahomes sparks dramatic Chiefs comeback with four TD passes in second quarter

KANSAS CITY – Of the tickets obtainable from brokers heading into this weekend’s divisional spherical playoffs, these for the Chiefs-Texans recreation had been the most cost effective.

The “get in” costs at Arrowhead Stadium on some websites was underneath $165, way more possible than the $227 low for ducats at Levi’s Stadium on Stubhub.

Possibly that’s why some of us didn’t really feel dangerous about burning them.

“You’re leaving?” one man was requested as he and his spouse traipsed via the parking zone simply after four p.m. (ET) on Sunday.

“(Bleep) ya,” he mentioned, shaking his head and scoffing. “Are you (bleepin’) kiddin’? Twenty-four-to-(bleepin’) nuthin’? What a (bleepin’) joke.”

Ahh, however not so quick, Mr. Haney. The punch line has but to be delivered.

And what a zinger it was.

Because it turned out, all of the dejected Chiefs followers responsible of untimely evacuation of Arrowhead made an amazing mistake. They wound up lacking one of many best reveals ever witnessed on the storied, 42-year previous constructing or carried out by the 57-year previous franchise.

One of many best playoff comebacks in NFL historical past, as a matter of truth.

And naturally it got here towards Houston.

Again when the the Texans had been the Oilers, they coughed up a 32-point lead in a 1993 AFC wild card showdown that stands as the most important choke-job or come-from-behind victory (relying in your perspective) in league historical past.

Their opponent that day was the Buffalo Payments, who landed on prime in a 41-38 closing.

What the Chiefs achieved in what was being known as a “crazy one” 27 years later wound up a 51-31 win over the Texans that makes them the host group in subsequent Sunday’s AFC championship recreation towards the Tennessee Titans.

To drag it off, the Chiefs erased a three-converted-touchdowns-and-one-field purpose deficit with 41 unanswered factors. They scored 28 of them within the closing 10 minutes of the half, when Patrick Mahomes turned simply the second quarterback in post-season historical past to throw 4 landing passes in 1 / 4. The opposite was Doug Williams, who did so in main the Washington Redskins to victory 32 years in the past in Tremendous Bowl XXII.

All the pieces that might go fallacious did for the Chiefs within the first quarter.

A blown protection led to a Kenny Stills 54-yard scoring reception off a Deshaun Watson pitch on the primary Houston possession.

The preliminary Okay.C. collection was over shortly after that, and it ended terribly for the house group when Lonnie Johnson blocked a punt and introduced it to place the Texans forward by two touchdowns earlier than all of the barbecues had been turned off within the parking zone tailgate events.

A Tyreek Hill fumble deep in Chiefs territory led to a two-yard TD reception by Darren Fells that made the rating 21-Zero for the guests.

And Ka’imi Fairbairn put them up 24-Zero on a 31-yard subject purpose with just below 11 minutes left within the quarter.

That was the splash of water within the face the wakened the Chiefs.

Damien Williams scored on 17 yard reception on the subsequent collection, after which Mahomes and Travis Kelce placed on a present with quick however painful scoring connections of 5, six and 5 yards.

Similar to that, the Chiefs weren’t going to the locker room at half time seeking to regroup. They introduced with them on the momentum, they usually weren’t going to let it slip away from them.

Williams scored his second and third touchdowns of the day within the third quarter, with runs of 1 and 5 yards and all of the sudden the rout was on.

It was interrupted when Watson hit Will Fuller with an extended go to the Okay.C. 5 after which swept across the edge on the subsequent snap, pulling the Texans to inside 10 factors.

However when the Chiefs discovered the tip zone once more a little bit multiple minute into the fourth quarter on an eight-yard reception by Blake Bell, greater than 76,000 followers appeared up at huge display and joined a singalong of Garth Brooks “Friends in Low Places.”

The Texans will likely be down within the dumps for some time after this one.

In the meantime, the Chiefs get set to host the nice underdog makes good story that’s the Titans, who’ve knocked off the Patriots and the Ravens to get to inside one win of the Tremendous Bowl.

The Chiefs and Titans met as soon as this season, in Tennessee on Week 10.

The Titans received 35-32.

