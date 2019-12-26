Main Event Revealed For WWE Worlds Collide Special

WWE received’t be holding a TakeOver occasion earlier than the Royal Rumble subsequent yr. As an alternative, they’re airing a Worlds Collide particular.

This upcoming particular will see NXT Superstars going through off towards Superstars from NXT UK. This could possibly be a particular filled with dream matches and the principle occasion can be no exception.

January 25th’s Worlds Collide occasion can be fundamental evented by The Undisputed Period vs Imperium. That is going to be an enormous eight-man tag workforce match.

It’s unclear what different matches followers ought to anticipate for the Worlds Collide particular. The principle occasion is fairly loaded so the rest of the cardboard might be going to comply with suite.