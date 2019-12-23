December 23, 2019 | 12:51pm

A Maine couple was caught smoking crack cocaine of their automotive — with a 1-year-old youngster strapped inside, police say.

Jacob Moulton, 28, and Desirae Cushman, 32, have been busted within the act after lighting up Saturday in an empty parking zone in Belmont, Maine State Police mentioned Sunday.

Moulton and Cushman, each of Searsmont, have been arrested after being noticed by a sergeant within the lot. The officer additionally discovered a 1-year-old youngster strapped in a automotive seat within the car, police mentioned.

The kid, who was not recognized by police, was turned over to a relative, and reps from the state’s Division of Well being and Human Providers have been alerted, police mentioned.

Moulton and Cushman have been charged with illegal possession of medicine and endangering the welfare of a kid. They have been ordered held on $500 bail.

Cushman’s Fb profile accommodates a number of pictures of younger kids, in addition to images of Moulton. A caption of one of many youngsters, a younger lady, reads, “She’s our future. I stand with girls.”