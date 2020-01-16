Major Terror Attack Averted Ahead Of Republic Day, Say J&K Police

5 terror suspects have been arrested on this connection, police stated.

New Delhi:

A significant assault by the Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group has been averted in Srinagar forward of the Republic Day, Srinagar police stated on Thursday.

Authorities stated they’ve arrested 5 terror suspects on this connection and recovered a serious haul of explosives from their possession. The suspects had been recognized as Aijaz Ahmed Sheikh, Umar Hameed Sheikh, Imtiyaz Ahmed Chikla, Sahil Farooq Gojri and Naseer Ahmed Mir, all residents of Hazratbal.

Additional info is awaited.

The fear plot got here to mild at a time when the Jammu and Kashmir authorities is within the technique of lifting restrictions put in place within the Valley since August 5, when the centre had scrapped the erstwhile state’s particular standing beneath Article 370 and bifurcated it into two union territories. Whereas the administration says that it’s steadily restoring Web connectivity within the area, a number of opposition politicians positioned beneath detention again then have already been launched.