‘Make Women Great Again’ convention founder insists Piers Morgan is spreading ‘fake news’

The founding father of the ‘Make Girls Nice Once more’ conference has lashed out at Piers Morgan for declaring that he is nonetheless single, whereas instructing his attendees find out how to be ‘best girls’.

Anthony ‘Dream’ Johnson appeared on Good Morning Britain at the moment, to debate his 22 Conference, in Orlando, Florida, which he described as an occasion the place girls will be ‘mansplained to for 3 days, continuous, from the most effective mansplainers on the earth’.

The conference goals to show feminine attendees find out how to be the most effective girls they are often, warning them in opposition to ‘unhealthy militant feminists,’ instructing them that being fats is not stunning, and inspiring them to have ‘limitless infants’ as a result of ‘the clock is ticking’ — all for the worth of $1,999.

Nevertheless, after Piers and visitors, journalists, Olivia Petter and Rebecca Reid identified that ticket gross sales had not been as profitable as Anthony had hoped, with solely 200 tickets bought, Mr Dream Johnson turned irate and branded their phrases ‘nonsense’.

He additionally lashed out after Piers, asking why he needed to be ‘so judgmental’ by declaring that he was holding such a convention whereas ‘struggling to steer any girls to be with you’.

The founding father of the ‘Make Girls Nice Once more’ conference has accused Piers Morgan of spreading ‘faux information’ on Good Morning Britain for declaring he is single

After calling Olivia, who had written an article calling the occasion ‘disturbingly misogynistic’ each ‘disgusting and delusional’ Piers requested how ticket gross sales had been up to now.

‘We have bought dozens of tickets at this level,’ stated Anthony.

After being mocked by the visitors, Piers confirmed that it was 200 tickets that had been bought up to now.

He went on: ‘Anthony can I ask you a query, are you married?’

The conference goals to show feminine attendees find out how to be the most effective lady they are often, warning them in opposition to ‘unhealthy militant feminists

Journalists, Olivia Petter (left) and Rebecca Reid (proper) identified that ticket gross sales had not been as profitable as Anthony had hoped

‘I’m not proper now’, stated the founder.

Fellow host Susanna Reid weighed in: ‘Do you have got a accomplice?’

After Anthony revealed that he was actually single, Piers went on: ‘Why do you suppose it’s that no lady has fairly purchased into your gross sales pitch?

‘No one desires to marry you or be with you. Why aren’t girls racing to be with the man that may inform them find out how to dwell their lives?’

An upset Anthony replied: ‘Hey you wanna get into my private life, why are you being so nosey man? Why you gotta be so judgey?’

‘Antony you’re the single most judgmental visitor we have ever had,’ Piers replied. ‘I am simply saying you are doing an entire convention telling girls how they are often higher – however you appear to be struggling your self persuading any girls to be with you’,

‘Make Girls Nice Once more,’ will train being fats is not stunning, and encourage them to have ‘limitless infants’ as a result of ‘the clock is ticking’

Simply what we’d like: The 22 Conference will happen from Could 1 to Could three, 2020 in Orlando, Florida, and the occasion organizers describe it because the ‘world’s final occasion for girls, by males’

Anthony confirmed: ‘The one guys like me are a minority, that is faux information, a bunch of nonsense.’

The conference founder went on to clarify that when he ultimately does get married, it’ll to be to ‘the best lady ever’.

He stated he’ll meet, ‘the best spouse ever’, including: ‘I would like a wonderful lady – sensible and virtuous.’

Anthony’s occasion is being hosted by 21 Studios and is going down concurrently with the 21 Conference, a men-only conference which promotes a ‘pro-father, pro-man, pro-masculinity’ agenda.

The occasion web site brags that it’s ‘destined to be the mansplaining occasion of the century’ and goes on to clarify its mission.

‘Girls at the moment are being taught to behave extra like males. The place has that led us? Skyrocketing charges of divorce, despair, dysfunction, and America on the #1 spot on the earth for single motherhood.

‘Now not will it’s important to give in to poisonous bullying feminist dogma and go in opposition to your historical, organic nature as a girl,’ the location reads.