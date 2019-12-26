Malaika Arora–Arbaaz Khan to Hrithik Roshan–Sussanne: 5 most shocking break-ups of the decade

Malaika – Arbaaz, Hrithik – Sussanne

Not all marriages flip into happily-ever-afters! Some die a tragic and sluggish demise, making us query the establishment of marriage. Whereas yearly we see a lot of celebrities parting methods, there are few whose break-up broke our hearts into 1,000,000 items. Extra so, as a result of they had been those who had made us imagine within the energy of real love. Let’s check out essentially the most stunning break-ups of the last decade.

Malaika Arbaaz

Malaika Arora – Arbaaz Khan: Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan’s determination to half methods after being married for 18 years despatched shockwaves throughout the nation. Malaika and Arbaaz had been a pair which nobody thought would ever separate. Whereas a number of conjectures and mudslinging adopted their separation, with time the duo has come to phrases with their divorce and at the moment are again to being associates and caring for their son Arhaan.

Hrithik Roshan with ex-wife Sussanne KhanInstagram

Hrithik Roshan – Sussanne: Within the final twenty years, the information of 1 movie star break-up that shook everybody all through the nation was that of Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan. Hrithik selected to tie the knot with childhood sweetheart Sussanne when he was on the peak of his profession. Feminine adulation, recognition, faith; nothing got here in between them.

Their love story made us imagine in real love. Nonetheless, when the duo introduced their separation, it broke 1,000,000 hearts. They could have taken the course of authorized separation however proceed to be the best-of-friends and an unimaginable set of oldsters to their youngsters.

Farhan Akhtar, Adhuna Bhabani

Farhan Akhtar – Adhuna Bhabani: Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna Bhabani’s love story began in a nightclub in 1997 and shortly changed into one thing fairly critical. The couple dated for 3 years earlier than deciding to tie the knot. Farhan being six years youthful to Adhuna didn’t come within the couple’s approach. They’ve two daughters – Shakya and Akira. Their marriage stood sturdy for sixteen years earlier than they determined to half methods. However they proceed to be good associates.

Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika PadukoneInstagram

Deepika Padukone – Ranbir Kapoor: All the things about them appeared nothing lower than a fairy-tale till they determined to name it quits. And what adopted was an unsightly session of mudslinging and washing soiled linen in public.

Together with her candid interviews, Deepika left nothing to the creativeness as she revealed that it was Ranbir’s philandering methods and dishonest behavior which made her head for splitsville. It’s mentioned that it was Katrina Kaif with whom Ranbir Kapoor had cheated on Deepika.

Ranbir, Katrina at a promotional occasion for “Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani”Reuters

Katrina Kaif – Ranbir Kapoor: After a bitter and a public break-up with Deepika Padukone, it was perceived that Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor’s relationship was for the retains. Nonetheless, the duo shocked us when the information of them having parted methods began floating round inside three years of them being collectively. Because the two had even purchased an residence collectively and had thrown an enormous social gathering for Bollywood peeps, the marriage had appeared inevitable. Their determination to name it quits despatched shockwaves throughout the nation.