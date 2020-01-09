Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor to Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor: Celeb couples who should tie-the-knot in 2020

Mubarakan highlights













After an enormous 12 months of among the greatest movie star weddings, we might wish to see our Bollywood celebs, who’ve been courting for an extended interval, take their relationship to the subsequent stage and tie-the-knot in 2020.

Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Rohman Scarf, Sushmita Sen

Malaika Arora – Arjun Kapoor: Households, age distinction, stature; nothing has are available between the love that Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have for one another. After shying away from the media for an extended whereas, hiding their relationship, the couple lastly went public final 12 months. And ever since then, there was no stopping the 2. Whereas Malaika has stated that the 2 want to take one step at a time, we might like to see the 2 get married this 12 months.

Alia Bhatt – Ranbir Kapoor: If it occurs, it might be the most important marriage ceremony of the last decade. Hailed as the ability couple of Bollywood, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got here nearer throughout the shoot of their movie – Brahmastra. Varied fan golf equipment and followers’ web page retains making their faux marriage ceremony image and faux marriage ceremony invitation playing cards. We won’t look forward to all of it to come back true!

Natasha Dalal – Varun Dhawan: Varun Dhawan has been courting Natasha Dalal for some time now. Yearly we hear that the 2 would get married however are left disenchanted when it will get pushed. We hope, this 12 months seems to be that 12 months for the couple.

Huma Qureshi – Mudassar Aziz: Whereas the rumours of one thing brewing between the couple saved doing rounds, it was Mudassar’s birthday when Huma Qureshi virtually made it official along with her birthday want for him. She wrote, “It sure has been a hell of a ride. I’m so proud of everything you do and the man you are! I pray from the bottom of my heart that all your dreams come true. Happy Birthday baba Mudassar. Sending love from saat samundar paar. Stay smiling always. Love you more than you know (sic).” Making a coronary heart emoji, Mudassar wrote, “Phew it’s hard to reply to this. A soul as gorgeous as you are finds appreciation even in somebody as flawed or fractured as I am. Clearly then, I’m the lucky one! I won’t thank you because I actually can’t do that enough. I’d rather just sit back and gape in awe at how much, how wonderfully, how warmly you love. Stay true! Stay you! Love you loads.” With a lot of affection, we hope the couple tie-the-knot this 12 months.

Sushmita Sen – Rohman Scarf: In keeping with studies, Sushmita and Rohman crossed paths with one another at a style present and hit it off immediately. The couple has been noticed collectively a number of instances throughout their romantic outings and have left nothing about their romantic relationship hidden from the social media. We might like to see the 2 madly-in-love individuals take the vows this 12 months.

Shibani Dandekar – Farhan Akhtar: They have been imagined to tie-the-knot final 12 months nevertheless it received postponed. We hope the duo make it official this 12 months.