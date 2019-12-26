Malaika Arora, son Arhaan along with Arjun Kapoor celebrate Christmas with family [Photos]

Malaika Arora, Arhaan Khan, Arjun KapoorInstagram

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan’s son Arhaan Khan has gone by a tricky time watching his dad and mom disintegrate after 17 years of marriage. The 17-year-old, nevertheless, dealt with his dad and mom’ separation fairly nicely and realised that the 2 can be completely happy in the event that they go separate methods. We regularly see Arhaan spending time with each Malaika and Arjun Kapoor, Arbaaz Khan and his girlfriend Giorgia Andriani and has no qualms in accepting his dad and mom’ respective companions.

And but once more, Arhaan was noticed together with his mom Malaika and Arjun Kapoor throughout a Christmas celebration at Malaika’s mom Joyce’s residence in Bandra. The trio fortunately posed for images once they arrived on the venue and so they seemed completely happy collectively. Malaika’s sister Amrita and her husband Shakeel Ladak together with their youngsters additionally attended the celebration.

Not too long ago, throughout an interview, Arbaaz opened up about Malaika getting Arhaan’s custody after their divorce. He revealed that he by no means supposed to struggle the custody any manner as he knew a mom ought to be there for a child throughout that age. Nevertheless, now that Arhaan can be turning 18 quickly, Arbaaz feels he’ll make up his thoughts.

Earlier, Malaika had mentioned that with time her son has develop into way more accepting and flourishing. And never simply that, she added that Arhaan can see the distinction within the two of them and the way completely happy they each look now.