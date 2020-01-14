Malawian Woman Held With Drugs Worth Rs 8.25 Crore At Delhi Airport

The girl and seized narcotics had been handed over to customs officers.

New Delhi:

The Central Industrial Safety Power or CISF has arrested a Malawian girl for allegedly carrying methaqualone drug value about Rs eight.25 crore within the worldwide market.

The arrest was made at Delhi Airport on Monday on Monday from the girl who was on her strategy to Mumbai to catch a flight to Nairobi.

In accordance with an official launch on Tuesday, the girl has been recognized as Mervis Steven Chiponde.

She was intercepted by CISF personnel at Delhi Airport on Monday at round eight.50 pm.

The discharge mentioned that CISF screener seen some suspicious pictures inside the luggage she was carrying. On thorough checking of her baggage on the departure space of Terminal-Three, thirty three girls purses had been discovered inside the luggage.

On intensive checking of handbags, a false layer was present in every purse and a white powdery substance weighing about 500 grams was detected. The entire weight of substance detected from 33 purses was about 16.5 kg.

The girl and seized narcotics had been handed over to customs officers for additional motion.