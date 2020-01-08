Malaysia Masters: Kidambi Srikanth Knocked Out In First Round

Kidambi Srikanth crashed out within the first spherical of the Malaysia Masters after shedding in straight video games to Chou Tien Chen on Wednesday. Kidambi Srikanth confirmed some girt within the the primary sport that ended 17-21 in favour of Tien Chen. Tien Chen proved to be too good for the Indian shuttler within the second sport as he completed the sport in simply 30 minutes. Within the second sport, the Indian shuttler might solely handle 5 factors. Earlier within the day, India’s Sai Praneeth was additionally knocked out within the first spherical as he misplaced to Rasmus Gemke of Denmark. Within the ladies’s class, Saina Nehwal obtained India off to a successful begin as she defeated Lianne Tan 21-15, 21-17.

Later within the day, PV Sindhu, Parupalli Kashyap and Sameer Verma will begin their marketing campaign.

On Tuesday, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, ranked quantity 12 within the BWF rankings, misplaced to world quantity 19 Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi of Malaysia.

Lakshya Sen, who had just lately claimed the Bangladesh Worldwide Problem, didn’t qualify for the principle draw as he went down in opposition to Denmark’s Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus 21-11 18-21 14-21 in a hard-fought match.