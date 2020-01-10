Malaysia Masters: PV Sindhu Knocked Out By Tai Tzu Ying In Quarter-Finals

PV Sindhu crashed out of the continuing Malaysia Masters after dropping 16-21, 16-21 to Taiwanese shuttler Tai Tzu Ying. Sindhu stored the strain on Ying within the first sport, with the scores stage at 15-15 at one level, however a four-point streak helped Tai Tzu Ying take the benefit. The second sport was a one-sided affair for essentially the most half, with Ying opening up a nine-point hole with Sindhu. Sindhu received 5 factors in a row from being 11-20 all the way down to carry the rating to 16-20, however the late battle again was not sufficient as her poor kind continued.