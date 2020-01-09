Malaysia Masters: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal Advance To Quarter-Finals

Saina Nehwal and reigning world champion PV Sindhu produced dominating performances to progress to the ladies’s singles quarter-finals of the Malaysia Masters Tremendous 500 badminton event in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday. Sixth seed Sindhu notched up a commanding 21-10, 21-15 victory over Japan’s Aya Ohori in a pre-quarter-final match lasting simply 34 minutes. It was Sindhu’s ninth successive win over Ohori. The 24-year-old Indian, who received the World Championships in Basel final 12 months, will tackle World No. 1 Tai Tzu Ying within the quarter-finals after the Chinese language Taipei shuttler obtained the higher of South Korea’s Sung Ji Hyun 21-18, 16-21, 21-10.

Saina, who had received the Indonesia Masters final 12 months earlier than going by way of a tough patch, dispatched eight seed An Se Younger of South Korea 25-23, 21-12 after an exhilarating 39-minute contest to make the final eight.

That is Saina’s first win over the South Korean, who obtained the higher of the Indian within the quarter-finals of the French Open final 12 months. The 2-time Commonwealth Video games champion will subsequent tackle Olympic champion Carolina Marin.

Saina had defeated Lianne Tan of Belgium 21-15 21-17 within the opening spherical on Wednesday.

Within the males’s singles, India’s problem ended after each Sameer Verma and HS Prannoy crashed out within the second spherical.

Whereas Verma misplaced to Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia 19-21 20-22, Prannoy was proven the door by high seed Kento Momota of Japan 14-21 16-21.