Malaysia Masters: Satwiksairaj, Chirag Knocked Out In First Round

Lakshya Sen did not qualify for the primary draw whereas the pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty crashed out within the first spherical as Indian shuttlers received off to a poor begin at Malaysia Masters on Tuesday. Rising participant Lakshya went all the way down to Denmark’s Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus 21-11 18-21 14-21 in a hard-fought match within the males’s singles qualifiers that lasted 49 minutes. Lakshya’s compatriot Shubhankar Dey additionally did not make the lads’s singles important draw after dropping 15-21 15-21 to Malaysia’s Liew Daren within the qualifiers of the Tremendous 500 match.

The most important upset of the day for India was the ouster of the world quantity 12 males’s doubles duo of Rankireddy and and Shetty, who fought arduous earlier than happening to world quantity 19 Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi of Malaysia.

The India duo misplaced 15-21 21-18 15-21 towards the lower-ranked native pair in a primary spherical duel that lasted 52 minutes.

It was a nasty day in workplace for the Indians as the ladies’s doubles pair of Pooja Dandu and Sanjana Santosh additionally did not make the primary draw.

Dandu and Santosh misplaced to the Indonesian pair of Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti and Ribka Sugiarto 15-21 10-21.

On Wednesday, Parupalli Kashyap will open his marketing campaign towards prime seed Kento Momota, whereas Kidambi Srikanth will tackle second seed Chou Tien Chen of Chinese language Taipei within the males’s singles opening spherical.

Amongst different Indian males’s singles shuttlers, Sameer Verma will tackle Thailand’s Kantaphon Wangcharoen whereas H S Prannoy will likely be up towards Kanta Tsuneyama of Japan within the opening spherical.

B Sai Praneeth, in the meantime, will face Denmark’s Rasmus Gemke.

The Indian girls singles shuttlers may also open their campaigns on Wednesday with sixth seed PV Sindhu taking up Russia’s Evgeniya Kosetskaya, whereas Sania Nehwal will likely be up towards Lianne Tan of Belgium.

Within the blended doubles, the Indian pair of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy are up for a tricky first spherical encounter as they’re pitted towards prime seeds Zheng Si Wei and Huang Ya Qiong of China.