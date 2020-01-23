Malaysia to buy more Indian sugar to resolve palm oil spat?

Malaysian PM shocks India at UN, says Kashmir ‘invaded, occupied’













MSM Malaysia Holdings Berhad will purchase 130,000 tonnes of uncooked sugar from India value 200 million ringgit ($49.20 million) within the first quarter, the corporate instructed Reuters. It purchased round 88,000 tonnes of uncooked sugar from India in 2019.

The corporate didn’t cite the palm oil dispute as a cause for the rise in purchases.Reuters

MSM is the sugar refining arm of the world’s largest palm oil producer, FGV Holdings, which is an unit of Malaysian state-owned Federal Land Improvement Authority or Felda.

However the two sources, who’re aware of discussions between the corporate and the federal government on the acquisition, mentioned it was a bid to appease India, which has been urging Malaysia to cut back the commerce deficit between the international locations.

Malaysia’s exports to India value $10.eight bn

India, the world’s largest edible oil purchaser, this month successfully halted Malaysian palm oil imports apparently in retaliation to Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad’s feedback criticising New Delhi over its coverage on Kashmir.

Malaysia has mentioned it would look to different markets to promote extra palm oil however that will not be simple as India has been the largest purchaser of Malaysian palm oil for the previous 5 years, buying four.four million tonnes in 2019.

Malaysia’s exports to India had been value $10.eight billion within the fiscal 12 months that ended on March 31, whereas imports totalled $6.four billion.

Malaysia imported a complete of 1.95 million tonnes of uncooked sugar in 2019, in response to information from the Worldwide Sugar Group on Refinitiv Eikon. It usually buys extra from Brazil and Thailand than from India.

India is the world’s greatest sugar producer however is fighting a surplus. Its exports are anticipated to rise to a report 5 million tonnes for the 2019/20 season.

MSM mentioned it was anticipating the arrival of three shipments of uncooked sugar from India between January and February.

“This is very good move. It will help India in increasing sugar exports,” Praful Vithalani, president of the All India Sugar Commerce Affiliation instructed Reuters about MSM’s transfer to purchase extra from India.

Round 50,000 tonnes of uncooked sugar has already been contracted by Malaysia for January shipments, mentioned a Mumbai-based seller with a worldwide buying and selling agency.