MALCOLM: Blame Trump for Iranian missiles?! That’s what CBC says
January 12, 2020
The depraved regime in Iran is answerable for taking down Ukrainian Worldwide Airways Flight 752 earlier this week, the world has discovered.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau mentioned on Thursday that intelligence obtained by Canada and its allies exhibits that the industrial plane was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile, killing all 176 souls onboard, together with 57 Canadians.
That is an act of warfare towards our nation, with essentially the most grotesque goal conceivable: civilians. Ladies, youngsters, infants, college students, households, all murdered in chilly blood by a maniacal regime dead-set on waging warfare and killing Individuals.
Whereas a sombre Trudeau pledged to analyze the bombing and get solutions for Canadians, he couldn’t muster the braveness to call the wrongdoer or condemn the Iranian regime. He even repeatedly careworn that it was an accident, displaying a willingness to simply accept Iran’s phrase that the bombing was unintentional.
Maybe much more disturbing, when a CBC reporter requested Trudeau if he blamed the U.S. for the crash, Trudeau failed to supply a straight reply or unequivocally reject the concept that the U.S. must be held answerable for the heinous actions of an adversarial authorities.
CBC’s David Cochrane put the next query to Trudeau: “If the intelligence is accurate, then it seems that this is the end result of a sequence of events that was sparked by the drone strike ordered by the U.S. president. So given the information you have, how much responsibility does the United States bear for this tragedy?”
Maybe this reporter is unaware of the chain of occasions that led to the escalation between the U.S. and Iran.
In late December, a rocket assault carried out by Qassem Soleimani’s proxy terror group killed an American in Iraq, and some days later, Soleimani led a militia assault towards the U.S. embassy in Baghdad.
Soleimani was actively planning extra assaults when Trump ordered the drone strike that killed him and different high-ranking terrorists
To say the sequence of occasions was “sparked by the drone strike” exhibits utter ignorance of the previous two weeks of world affairs.
It additionally reveals a blatant anti-American bias — one which was repeated by a number of CBC reporters.
“Are 63 Canadians dead because of the unintended consequences of a decision made by the U.S. president?” asks Katie Simpson, the CBC international correspondent in Washington, D.C. “Who’s to blame?” asks the CBC’s Andrew Nichols. “Is it the U.S.? Is it Iran? Or is it both?”
Placing the blame for an Iranian missile, launched by the Iranian authorities, in Iran, on Canada’s closest and most vital ally takes a sure stage of derangement. However given the repeated line of reasoning by a number of CBC reporters, that seems to be the editorial place of Canada’s state broadcaster.
The Iranian authorities, in the meantime, initially refused to take accountability for the airplane crash, first blaming engine issues then denying launching the missile.
Not surprisingly, the state broadcaster in Iran — Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) — echoed this propaganda, reporting that the airplane crash had nothing to do with Iran’s navy.
Even the IRIB didn’t initially go as far as to accuse the USA of being answerable for the crash. It took them till Saturday to develop that narrative — two days after it was first trotted out by the CBC.
The West is at warfare with the evil regime in Iran, and but, Canada’s state broadcaster is in some way extra anti-American than the state-broadcaster in Iran.
