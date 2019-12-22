MALCOLM: Christians remain persecuted around the world

Yearly at Christmastime, I write my Solar column about persecuted Christians all over the world. And yearly, I pray that this would be the final 12 months I’ve to do it.

Previously, I’ve written about disappearing Christian populations all over the world.

In lots of components of Asia, together with Pakistan and China, Christians are harassed, persecuted and banned. In a lot of Africa, they’re focused and slaughtered by warlords and Islamist terrorist teams. And even in Europe, the birthplace of lots of our Christian traditions, Christians have been attacked by terrorists in Christmas markets and church buildings.

Essentially the most intense examples of this troubling persecution is within the Center East, the place Christian populations have all however disappeared.

On the finish of the First World Warfare, about 100 years in the past, it’s estimated that one in 5 individuals within the Center East was a Christian. As we speak, it’s lower than four%.

As soon as vibrant Christian communities in locations like Turkey, Iraq, Syria and Egypt now not exist. Whereas these international locations as soon as fostered pluralism and tolerance, rising Islamist fundamentalism has worn out that range. The Muslim populations in Iran and Turkey now surpasses 99%.

Christians have been the victims of ethnic cleaning, focused killings and genocide.

The 12 months earlier than final, I wrote about an Islamic State assault on a Coptic Christian church in Egypt. On Palm Sunday, one of the necessary days within the Christian calendar, suicide bombers struck and murdered 44 Christians whereas they prayed.

A majority of these cowardly assaults on church buildings are sadly commonplace, and never simply within the Center East.

Whereas it barely made information in Canada, a church was attacked in Burkina Faso earlier this month. On a Sunday morning whereas they have been praying, the church’s pastor in addition to 5 youngsters and eight adults have been murdered by jihadists, in keeping with the BBC.

Christians are being focused, and so they stay probably the most persecuted spiritual group on the planet.

Final Christmas, I wrote a couple of persecuted Christian villager named Asia Bibi in Pakistan. Bibi was attacked by a mob after she was accused of consuming water from a Muslim particular person’s cup. She was swarmed, and advised to transform to Islam. When she refused, she was despatched to jail and given the demise penalty below the nation’s twisted blasphemy legal guidelines.

This story has one thing of a cheerful ending. Bibi was acquitted by a excessive courtroom, and Canada accepted her as a refugee earlier this 12 months.

She nonetheless faces demise threats, nevertheless. Simply weeks after she arrived in Canada, a Pakistani man launched a video on-line saying he had come to Canada, “to give Asia Bibi a terrible death and to send her to hell.”

“I also reached Canada last night,” stated the person, whose identification stays unknown. “I am ready to die for the respect of Prophet Mohammed, and I will show that.”

Christians within the West comprise a number of the wealthiest, freest, most secure, most safe and privileged individuals in human historical past. That is, partly, due to our Christian values that make up the inspiration of our tolerant and peaceable society.

However different Christians don’t have the identical fortune. Whereas we rejoice Christmas with our households, buddies and family members, we also needs to decide to doing extra — donating funds to Christian assist teams, sponsoring persecuted Christians by Canada’s non-public refugee program, and pressuring our leaders to face up for persecuted Christians all over the world.