MALCOLM: Partnering with government is not a good idea

The federal government shouldn’t decide winners and losers within the economic system.

For so long as I’ve been following politics and public coverage, I’ve heard this phrase emphasised and repeated — particularly in fiscally conservative and libertarian circles.

The concept is that the free market ought to decide which companies succeed — based mostly on pricing, how nicely they serve their clients, and so forth — and the federal government shouldn’t be within the enterprise of subsidizing companies.

The underlying thought is that if an organization receives a authorities handout, they’ve an unfair benefit over their rivals.

In Canada, in apply, nonetheless, the other is true.

Take a look at Bombardier Inc., the Montreal-based aerospace manufacturing firm.

In 2017, the Trudeau authorities bailed out Bombardier with a $373-million federal mortgage. On the similar time, the Liberal authorities in Quebec additionally offered a taxpayer-funded bailout to the tune of $1 billion.

However Bombardier is something however a winner. About 18 months after receiving bailouts and beneficial loans from their associates within the Liberal celebration, Bombardier introduced it was slicing about 5,000 jobs globally — three,000 of them right here in Canada.

This week, shares within the firm dropped to an all-time low after Bombardier acknowledged its 2019 revenues failed to satisfy targets. The value plummeted by one-third of its worth in a single day.

Bombardier isn’t alone.

A yr in the past, grocery big Loblaw obtained a $12-million handout from the Liberal authorities to switch its fridges with new low-emission options. Loblaw is a $25-billion firm and the biggest meals retailer in Canada.

Why on earth would a worthwhile and profitable company want a bailout from taxpayers to enhance its personal expertise?

It was a slap within the face to taxpayers and workers earlier this month when Loblaw pointed to its personal expertise as the reason for main job cuts.

The corporate introduced it might be shedding 700 employees and shutting two distribution centres in Quebec and Ontario, noting the positions would get replaced by automation.

Was it the identical expertise that the federal authorities simply “invested” in?

This brings us to our associates within the media, who’re additionally cursed in relation to authorities handouts.

This week we realized CBC’s advert revenues fell by over 37% in 2019, falling by $65 million from 2018.

Companies are not interested by shopping for adverts on CBC as a result of Canadians, by and enormous, are not tuning into the state broadcaster. Fewer than 1% of Canadians watch native night information on CBC.

CBC’s total market share is down to simply 5%, whereas its devoted information channel, CBC Information Community, has only a 1.four% market share.

Fewer Canadians than ever earlier than are watching CBC and, in the meantime, the state broadcaster receives extra money than ever — a $1.2-billion annual subsidy.

Taxpayers are paying CBC to stay lazy, biased and, worst of all, uninteresting.

As an alternative of studying that the federal government shouldn’t be funding and bailing out media corporations, the Trudeau authorities as an alternative ought to arrange a brand new scheme to increase taxpayer handouts to extra even journalists.

Final fall, it introduced a $595-million slush fund to bailout institution newspapers (together with Postmedia, which owns the Solar).

If these media corporations are run something like different company welfare-receiving corporations, it is going to possible result in extra complacency, extra errors and extra layoffs to return.

Partnering with the federal government is a lose-lose scenario. Taxpayers are on the hook for bailing out failing companies and people companies proceed with unhealthy habits that result in extra failure.

Politicians could not be taught their lesson, however maybe enterprise house owners will. Partnering with the federal government is the kiss of dying.