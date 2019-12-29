MALCOLM: Trudeau was re-elected, but it was far from a good year for him

At first look, it might appear to be Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had a reasonably good yr. In spite of everything, he managed to squeeze by way of the October election with a minority authorities regardless of having a decrease approval ranking in Canada than Donald Trump within the U.S.

Trudeau virtually bribed the media with bailout funds, ran a divisive marketing campaign that pit Canadians in opposition to one another and aimed to spoil the popularity of those that stood in his method.

It paid off, and Trudeau received the election. However that doesn’t imply that 2019 was an excellent yr for him. Au contraire. It was one other yr stuffed with missteps, gaffes and embarrassing moments that made all Canadians cringe.

With out additional ado, right here is my checklist of the highest Silly Issues Trudeau Mentioned in 2019:

7. After the Globe and Mail revealed that Trudeau’s workplace tried to intrude within the SNC-Lavalin trial by pressuring former Lawyer Basic Jody Wilson-Raybould, Trudeau denied the allegations.

“The allegations reported in the Globe story this morning are false. Neither the current nor the previous attorney general was ever directed by me or by anyone in my office to take a decision in this matter,” mentioned Trudeau.

It seems, the one factor “false” was Trudeau’s assertion. The Ethics Commissioner discovered that Trudeau did certainly break the legislation by making an attempt to intrude with Wilson-Raybould’s choice.

6. Within the aftermath of the SNC-Lavalin scandal, Trudeau was requested concerning the firm spending $30,000 on prostitutes for Moammar Gadhafi’s son whereas visiting Canada. In response, Trudeau claimed he was “standing up for Canadians workers” and “good jobs.”

Does this imply “good jobs” embrace prostitutes for overseas dictators?

5. Throughout an announcement, Trudeau blended up China and Japan. He made the blunder whereas addressing the arrest of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou.

“I can emphasize that Canada and Japan remain steadfast as friends,” he mentioned.

four. Forward of a G20 assembly in June, Trudeau met with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and through their assembly, Trudeau blended up Japan and China, once more, this time whereas sitting proper subsequent to Abe.

“On the occasion of 90 years of diplomatic relations between Canada and China… uh…. Canada and Japan,” mentioned Trudeau.

three. Trudeau brought about a world stir when he was caught on a sizzling mic mocking Trump at a NATO summit.

“He was late because he takes a 40 minute press conference…. You just watched his team’s jaws drop to the floor,” mentioned Trudeau, oblivious to the truth that he was at a reception surrounded by information media cameras and microphones.

2. Throughout the fall election marketing campaign, Canadians realized that our PM was one thing of a blackface aficionado. He donned the racist outfit not as soon as, not twice, not thrice, however, nicely, we do not know what number of instances as a result of he did it so usually he can’t bear in mind.

Trudeau blamed his former racist perspective on “the layers of privilege that I have.”

Personally, I’d blame the layers of black face paint.

1. And eventually, Trudeau made an announcement that his authorities would ban single-use plastics by 2021. Throughout the announcement, he gave a rambling incoherent reply that might make a Miss America contestant blush.

“We have recently switched to drinking water bottles out of… (shakes his head) water out of… when we have water bottles out of plastic… Sorry… Away from plastic towards (gesturing) paper like drink-box water bottles sort of things,” mentioned Trudeau.

Let’s hope 2020 is a much less embarrassing yr for our PM.

Candice Malcolm is the writer of Silly Issues Trudeau Says, obtainable at tnc.information/books