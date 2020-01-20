Male Tiger “Dollar”, That Raised 2 Orphan Cubs, Dies In Rajasthan

The tiger took care of dual orphan cubs of T-5 tigress, who died in 2011.

Jaipur:

A 15-year-old male tiger, which famously raised two orphan cubs, has died in a suspected territorial struggle on the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district, forest officers stated on Monday.

The carcass of T-25, often known as greenback because of the foreign money form on his proper flank stripe sample, was present in Sanwata space of the tiger reserve on Monday. The publish mortem has been carried out, a forest official stated.

“The suspected cause of death is territorial fight. The tiger’s head bone was crushed,” the official stated.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot stated he was unhappy to know concerning the tiger’s loss of life.

“Sad news that Ranthambore’s famous tiger T-25 is no more. It was magnanimous tiger, who took care of two orphan cubs, displaying fatherly instincts in raising and protecting them to the surprise of conservationists. T-25 will be missed,” Mr Gehlot tweeted.

The tiger took care of dual orphan cubs of T-5 tigress, who died in 2011. There was severe concern over their survival, the official stated.

“It was then T-25 came into the picture and started protecting them from other tigers and animals. He used to stay close to them and even allowed to eat with him, which is a rare phenomenon,” the official added.