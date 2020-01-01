Male victim dead after “possible” shooting overnight in Denver, police say

A male sufferer is useless after a “possible” capturing in a single day within the space of Jewell Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard, in keeping with a Denver Police Division tweet.

Denver Police stated they had been investigating a “possible” capturing simply after three a.m. at that location. Police stated one sufferer was taken to a close-by hospital and later declared useless.

Particulars in regards to the sufferer and the circumstances of the incident weren’t instantly out there as of Wednesday morning.

DPD didn’t instantly reply to requests asking whether or not the scenario was confirmed to be a capturing.

Anybody with details about the scenario is requested to contact Crime Stoppers 720-913-7867, Denver police stated.