Malki’s double-double lifts Lotus School For Excellence over DSST: Byers in 38-36 victory

January 24, 2020
DSST: Byers narrowly misplaced to Lotus College For Excellence in a 38-36 showdown on Wednesday.

Lotus College For Excellence was paced in scoring by Amana Malki who put up 25 factors whereas additionally recording 10 rebounds and two assists. Kimberly Tiznado Lagunes had a decent night time, recording seven factors, eight rebounds and two assists.

Each groups will go on the highway of their subsequent contest, with Lotus College For Excellence heading to play DSST: School View and DSST: Byers taking over Arrupe Jesuit.

DSST: Byers has not reported any crew or participant statistics from this contest.

This story was created with expertise offered by Information Skrive. Data correct as of publication and can replace as extra knowledge is offered.

