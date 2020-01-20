Maltbia’s monster night leads Fountain-Fort Carson to victory over Doherty

Fountain-Fort Carson dominated from three-point land, drilling 9 treys of their 74-68 victory over Doherty on Saturday.

Fountain-Fort Carson was paced in scoring by Keyshawn Maltbia who put up 31 factors whereas additionally gathering 5 rebounds and one help. Braydon Smith helped the trouble by chipping in 13 factors.

Doherty was paced in scoring by Lucas Moerman who put up 22 factors, whereas additionally gathering eight rebounds and one help. Schafer Reichart aided the trouble by contributing 18 factors, seven rebounds, and 7 assists.

Fountain-Fort Carson will keep residence and play Coronado, whereas Doherty will journey to play Palmer.

This story was created with expertise supplied by Information Skrive. Info correct as of publication and can replace as extra knowledge is obtainable.