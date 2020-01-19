Mama June Shannon could as soon as once more be in dire monetary straits, a minimum of if her current actions are to be believed…

Based on experiences from Stockbridge, Georgia — the place she was alongside boyfriend Geno Doak on Thursday morning — the previous actuality TV star and Honey Boo Boo‘s estranged mother was seen by witnesses pawning a diamond ring. Worse but, she apparently took a VERY low-ball supply! Oh, no!

Per TMZ, eyewitnesses on the scene apparently observed that Mama June was unloading a pleasant diamond ring which “resembled a wedding or engagement ring.” And though it doesn’t seem as if she gave a lot of a cause why she needed to unload the ring, workers of the Money America pawn store in that city weren’t precisely into asking questions on it, both.

Witnesses on scene say Mama June took the primary low-ball supply the pawn retailer staff gave, accepting $1,500 for the ring after a cursory examination of it by the shop’s workers. She should’ve had someplace to be with all that money impulsively available, as a result of in response to the media outlet, the embattled actuality TV star “accepted, took her cash and bolted in a pickup truck.” Nicely then!

What ring was it?!

So, there are a pair choices right here as to what the pawned ring might’ve been. For one, it might be a hoop her BF gave her again in March 2019 on her most up-to-date TV sequence, Mama June: From To not Scorching. Previous clips from that present appear to counsel an identical diamond ring because the one which was reportedly pawned within the Stockbridge store this week.

Hmmm…

Mama June and Geno Doak have been dwelling the nomadic life all through Georgia and the encompassing areas over the previous a number of months…

An alternative choice for the pawned ring may very well be the one from her ex-husband, Sugar Bear. He gave Mama June a diamond ring when he popped the query waaaaaay again in July 2013 on the fam’s OG sequence Right here Comes Honey Boo Boo. As you’ll recall in the event you’ve seen that present, Sugar Bear loudly bragged about how he purchased the ring for lower than $400 with money he received from promoting a turkey fryer — so, if that’s true, then perhaps Mama June made off with a pleasant little revenue with the ring this time round, ya know?!

Regardless, it’s unimaginable to know for certain if the ring was a kind of two, or one other one completely. All we do know with out query is Mama June’s weird Georgia street journey odyssey nonetheless hasn’t come to an finish, and we truthfully don’t even know how one can really feel about it.

Right here’s to Honey Boo Boo and the fam who stayed behind — and, sure, right here’s to Mama June sooner or later determining her s**t and hopefully coming residence for good. It’s getting bizarre on the market, y’all.