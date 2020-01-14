“Mamata Banerjee Has Demon Traits, Like Lankini Of Sri Lanka”: BJP Leader

In Bengal, Mamata Banerjee just isn’t a pacesetter however a Lankini: BJP MLA

Ballia:

BJP MLA Surendra Singh has in contrast Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with a demon “Lankini” and referred to as her “chief” of demons.

He alleged that Ms Banerjee is defending terrorists who killed hundreds of Hindus.

“In a democratic society, Mamata Banerjee has traits of a demon. She has no human values and no women characteristics. She is giving protection to those who killed thousands of Hindus. That’s why we can call her demon and not a human. She is like the Lankini of Sri Lanka,” Mr Singh instructed information company ANI referring to the Trinamool Congress protest towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Kolkata go to and the amended Citizenship legislation.

“In Bengal, Mamata Banerjee is not a leader but a Lankini. BJP won 18 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal, now the party will sweep assembly polls in Bengal. India is a party of God. And SP, BSP, TMC are parties of demons. Giving protection to terrorists means protecting demons. We can call her chief of demons,” the BJP legislator from Ballia added.