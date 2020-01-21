Mamata Banerjee “Is A Cruel-Hearted Woman”, Says BJP MLA Surendra Singh

“She is a cruel-hearted woman who will be removed from power”: Surendra Singh

Ballia, Uttar Pradesh:

In provocative remarks, Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Surendra Singh has referred to as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee a “cruel-hearted” lady and in addition stated if unlawful Muslim migrants are allowed to remain in India, there might be Kashmir-like stone-throwers in every single place.

The Bairia MLA who final week in contrast Ms Banerjee with “a demon”, accusing her of defending these “who killed thousands of Hindus”, on Monday instructed newspersons, “She is not with the people of West Bengal but is standing alongside the ”shaitans” (devils) of Bangladesh.”

“She is a cruel-hearted woman who will be removed from power in the coming assembly polls,” Surendra Singh claimed.

Referring to Muslim immigrants from neighbouring international locations, the BJP MLA stated, “If the Bangladeshi and Pakistani Muslims are allowed to stay, every street in the country will have stone-pelters like in Jammu and Kashmir.”

To a query, he stated he stands by his earlier assertion that Hindus ought to give start to 5 kids.

Final Monday, Surendra Singh had stated Banerjee has “pure traits of a demon” in a democratic system. “She has no values or characteristics of women,” he stated.

Surendra Singh had additionally questioned her opposition to the amended citizenship legislation and had referred to as BJP a “party of devtas” whereas SP, BSP and TDP “belong to ”rakshas” (demons)”.