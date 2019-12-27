Mamata Banerjee Likely To Attend Hemant Soren’s Swearing-In: Report

Mamata Banerjee is more likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Hemant Soren as Jharkhand chief minister

Kolkata:

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is more likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Hemant Soren as Jharkhand chief minister in Ranchi on December 29, TMC sources stated.

With high opposition leaders of the nation scheduled to attend the programme, Hemant Soren’s swearing-in ceremony is more likely to be a “show of unity” within the wake of countrywide protests towards the amended Citizenship Act and the proposed pan-India Nationwide Register of Residents or NRC.

“We share a very good relationship with Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Hemant Soren. So far, it has been decided that our party supremo along with some senior leaders would attend Soren’s swearing-in ceremony on December 29,” a senior TMC chief stated.

The ceremony might be extra of a “show of strength and unity of opposition leaders”, he stated.

“This would send out a very crucial political message in the wake of ongoing unrest across the country over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act,” one other senior TMC chief stated.

Ms Banerjee, earlier this week, had written to all opposition leaders and chief ministers to unite and combat collectively towards the amended Citizenship Act and the proposed NRC.

Hemant Soren was projected because the chief ministerial candidate of the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance within the latest Jharkhand meeting elections.

The three-party alliance has gained 47 of the state’s 81 seats. The JMM gained 30 seats, Congress 16 and RJD one. The BJP clinched 25 seats, the AJSU Get together two, the JVM (P) three and others 4.