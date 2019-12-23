Mamata Banerjee Prioritised Politics Over National Interests: JP Nadda

JP Nadda had taken out a march earlier within the day in assist of the amended citizenship legislation.

Kolkata:

BJP working president J P Nadda on Monday accused the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of “misleading” lots on the Citizenship (Modification) Act, claiming that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has at all times prioritized politics over nationwide pursuits.

Addressing a rally in Kolkata, he stated the amended legislation grants citizenship, doesn’t take it away, as claimed by a bit of individuals.

“It is unfortunate that Mamata Banerjee has always given priority to her politics over national interests. The TMC and other opposition parties are misleading people on the amended law. They are only bothered about securing vote banks,” he stated.

Mr Nadda, accompanied by senior BJP leaders, together with West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh and nationwide common secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, had taken out a march earlier within the day in assist of the amended citizenship legislation.

The senior BJP chief claimed that “Muslims have flourished in our country, but Hindus have suffered tortured in Pakistan”.

Pakistan is among the many three international locations from the place non-Muslim minorities can be granted citizenship, in the event that they meet the factors, based on the amended legislation.