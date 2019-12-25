Mamata Banerjee Remembers Atal Bihari Vajpayee On His Birth Anniversary

Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s delivery anniversary is widely known as Good Governance Day throughout the nation.

Kolkata:

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday paid her tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his delivery anniversary, describing him as a statesman who rose above partisan politics for the nation’s good.

The Trinamool Congress supremo, who had shared a cordial relationship with the veteran chief, additional mentioned that Vajpayee was missed by all people “a lot”.

“Tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji on his birth anniversary. He was a statesman who rose above partisan politics for the country’s good,” Ms Banerjee wrote on Twitter. “We miss him a lot,” she added.

Ms Banerjee had held an essential portfolio in Vajpayee’s cupboard.

Tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji on his delivery anniversary. He was a statesman who rose above partisan politics for the nation’s good. We miss him rather a lot – Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 25, 2019

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has invited Ms Banerjee and different senior ministers of the state authorities to the Raj Bhavan the place he will likely be unveiling a potrait of Vajpayee on the Throne Room there.

There was, nonetheless, no communication from the state secretariat confirming Ms Banerjee’s presence on the Raj Bhavan programme, a highly-placed supply mentioned.

Senior leaders of the state Congress, Left events and the BJP have additionally been invited for the programme on the Raj Bhavan.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s delivery anniversary is widely known as Good Governance Day throughout the nation.

The veteran BJP chief served three phrases because the prime minister – first time for a interval of 13 days in 1996, then for 13 months from 1998 to 1999, and a full time period from 1999 to 2004. He handed away on August 16 final 12 months on the age of 93.